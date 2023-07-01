Marielle Montellano and JM dela Cerna wins Tawag ng Tanghalan Duets. ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Marielle Montellano and JM dela Cerna captured the “Tawag ng Tanghalan: Duets” crown after besting eight other singing pairs in the grand finals on “It’s Showtime!” Saturday.

Known as Sidlak Bisdak duo, Montellano and Dela Cerna ran away with P500,000 and a Toym Imao trophy as they emerged on top during the Final 3 round, scoring 98.3%.

The former “TNT” finalists impressed the madlang people with their rendition of “Now and Forever” by Air Supply in the final round, which earned a standing ovation from the hurados that featured Kapuso singers Christian Bautista and Mark Bautista.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Settling for first runner up were Kim Nemenzo and John Mark Saga, who belted out “All Out of Love” for 95.3%. They also won P150,000 cash.

Rounding up the Top 3 were Anton Antenocruz and Eumee Capile, who performed “Two Less Lonely People in the World.”

The three pairs advanced into the Final round after eclipsing six other duos during the first round.

During the solo round, Montellano and Dela Cerna already imposed their presence in the competition after swooning the audience through the tune of “My Heart Will Go On.”

Dela Cerna placed third during the third season of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” while Montellano ranked 6th in the inaugural season of the singing contest on “Showtime.”

Their winning moment happened on the same day when the noontime program made history as it debuted on GMA-owned GTV Channel.

On Saturday, “Showtime” opened its new chapter, this time, with the Kapuso audience as they officially transferred to GTV.

Meanwhile, on Monday, “Tawag ng Tanghalan” will begin its seventh season.