Janella Salvador reveals most important red carpet must-have

MANILA – Janella Salvador is eagerly anticipating an enjoyable time with her peers from the entertainment industry at the upcoming ABS-CBN Ball.

During an interview with Metro.Style, Salvador mentioned that she is particularly thrilled about reconnecting with her fellow artists in a non-working setting.

“It’s rare that we’re all together in one event so I really look forward to seeing my friends,” she said.

“I can’t wait to see who’s invited this time because so many people have left but also so many people joined us in this network, so I’m excited,” she added.

As per Salvador, she is aiming for a distinct look this year, diverging from her prior ball appearances.

“For the past Star Magic or ABS-CBN Balls, I’ve been more of a princess. This time, we’re going for something very different. I think I’m going to go for something more sexy,” she said.

“I’m always hands-on with all of my outfits for the Ball because I’m very picky with what I want to wear. If I don’t want to wear it, I’m not going to wear it.”

When asked about the most crucial accessory for attending the ball, Salvador emphasized that nothing surpasses the importance of one's confidence.

“I think the most important red carpet must-have is confidence. No matter what you’re wearing, no matter what your makeup is, no matter how nice it is, if you don’t have confidence, you’re not going to shine,” she said.

The ABS-CBN Ball will happen on Saturday, September 30.

First held in 2006 as the Star Magic Ball, named after the network’s own talent agency, the annual celebration and charity event evolved into the more encompassing ABS-CBN Ball in 2018 to include Kapamilya artists from other management groups.