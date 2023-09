Michael Gambon participates in "A Celebration of Harry Potter" at Universal Orlando on January 30, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Aaron Davidson/Getty Images/AFP/file

British actor Michael Gambon, best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight "Harry Potter" films, has died in hospital aged 82, his family announced Thursday.

Gambon won four television BAFTAs during a decades-spanning acting career across TV, film, radio and theatre, which was capped by his beloved role as the headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts in the Potter series.

More details to follow.