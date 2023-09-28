ABS-CBN statement on MTRCB's decision regarding 'It's Showtime'

We have received the decision of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board denying our Motion for Reconsideration regarding “It’s Showtime” and are currently exploring all our remedies and options.

In the meantime, since the imposed suspension is not yet final and executory, we would like to reassure our audiences that “It’s Showtime” will continue to be seen on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and GTV. It is also available on Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

We are truly grateful for the unwavering love and support that we have received from our viewers. We remain committed to bringing joy and inspiration to our beloved Madlang People.