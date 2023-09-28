ABS-CBN shows win big in Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023

ABS-CBN

MANILA — Several ABS-CBN shows were hailed as national winners in 10 categories in the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023.

“Cattleya Killer” was hailed as the Philippines' Best Drama Series and Best Cinematography while Arjo Atayde won Best Actor in a Leading Role.

"Dirty Linen" got the country's Best Promo or Trailer and Best Direction (Fiction).

Meanwhile, "Flower of Evil" was named as the country's Best Adaptation of An Existing Format, while "ASAP Natin 'To" got Best Music or Dance Program, and "Everybody, Sing!" clinched Best General Entertainment Game or Quiz Program.

Other national winners from ABS-CBN are: "Hero City Kids Force" for Best Children's Program, and “Drag You And Me” for Best Production by a Streamer/OTT.

Last year, Jodi Sta. Maria was hailed best actress in the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her performance in "A Broken Marriage Vow."

Here is the list of national winners of Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023:

Best Documentary (one-off): "TAAS: Anak"

Best Single News Report: "Dapat Alam Mo! Itaewon Crowd Crush"

Best Infotainment: "KMJS: Titikman"

Best Anthology: "Tadhana"

Best Docu Series: "24 Oras (Climate Change)"

Best Current Affairs: "24 Oras (TS Egay Coverage)"

Best Theme Song: "Maria Clara at Ibarra"

Best VFX: "Voltes V"

Best Animated Program: "Voltes V"

Best Comedy Program: "K-Love"

Best Comedy Actress: Isabelle Daza ("K Love")

Best Actress In a Supporting Role - Sue Ramirez ("K Love")

Best Entertainment Host: Manila Luzon ("Drag Den Philippines")

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: ("Drag Den Philippines")

Best Factual Presenter: Rico Hizon "UxS"

Best Short Form Content: "Siargao Day and Night"

Best Lifestyle Program: "Public Eye"

Best Branded Program: "A Night of Wonder"

