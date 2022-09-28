Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — Minty Fresh is now leading the pack of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 queens after winning her second badge with a design challenge.

In the seventh episode, the 7 remaining queens have to make an outfit from unconventional materials bought from Divisoria. Minty got a 15-second headstart to choose the materials she will use after winning the photo shoot mini-challenge.

Rajo Laurel praised Minty's look made of rags as she elevated it and made it high fashion. She also received positive critiques along with Marina Summers and Xilhouete.

"What I love about you is that you’re the type of person I like to be friends with, and especially in the first challenge I actually imagine having friends having to look like you. I’m sure that after this, I will be friends with you, all of you ...but you, in particular, is the future of drag," Laurel said.

"You bring it to the next level and you know why? Because you inspire me. As a fashion designer, I look around constantly for inspiration for things that will bring some life to my creativity, and every time you come out to the stage I actually take down notes and say Minty Fresh did this and how can I incorporate your ingenuity into my work," he added.

Minty won her second badge, a first in the competition. She joined Marina, and Xilhouete, who were also safe along with Brigiding.

However, Eva Le Queen, Precious Paula Nicole, and Viñas Deluxe received negative critiques. Laurel said Eva's look was trash which stirred negative criticisms from the audience.

"Your presentation was so fun. There was a story, there was a narrative, bentang-benta sa akin. However, this one, I mean we are at this level of the competition, it’s a little bit crafty, it’s sort of like going into that mortal sin of the DIY part of the competition," Laurel said.

"It’s like something that you’d glued on to a body suit and that for me is a mortal sin. What saved you perhaps is your presentation in the luxury department, it was fun, the cheque, the story. It made me laugh, it made me forget this atrocity that is before because for me if you look around you, that’s ugly," he added.

"And I’m being fierce because I know you can do better and I’m being hard because I have seen what you can do and this is trash."

Meanwhile, Viñas explained that she's been in pain after an incident when they were getting materials for the challenge. In a clip, it was seen that she bumped into one of the carts for the challenge.

"I just want to have fun and ngayon po I think po ngayon po nag-enjoy po ako sa lahat ng ginawa ko tonight kahit may konting hindrance kasi hindi po makalakad nang maayos," she said.

"Nadapa po ako habang nagkukuhaan ng materials tas tumama ‘yung paa ko sa (cart). Mamaya ie-x-ray po ako."

Both Eva and Viñas landed at the bottom and performed a lip-sync to "Born Naked" by RuPaul. Viñas was evidently in pain and found it hard to move and Eva got to stay for another week in the competition.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

