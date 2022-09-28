LOOK: Erich Gonzales enjoying time in Switzerland

MANILA – Actress Erich Gonzales appeared to be enjoying her vacation in Switzerland, visiting some key tourist spots there.

Gonzales took to Instagram to share to her fans some snaps of her visit, capturing scenic views and even visiting one of the popular set locations of the hit Netflix series “Crash Landing On You.”

She won the second season of “Star Circle Quest,” beating the eventual runner-up actor Arron Villaflor. In 2009, the actress starred in the daytime drama “Katorse” that catapulted her to stardom.

Last March, Gonzales made headlines after it was reported that she finally tied the knot with her boyfriend, businessman Mateo Rafael Lorenzo, after years of dating each other.

Gonzales has managed to keep her love life largely private.

"I want to protect something so precious to me, something beautiful. I don't want to ruin it so sa akin na lang iyon," she previously said.

