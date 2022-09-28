

Actress Glaiza de Castro and her husband David Rainey are all set for their second wedding, this time in the Philippines.

Hyping the special occasion, Nice Print Photography dropped some snaps from the couple’s pre-nuptial photo shoot held in Zambales.

De Castro and Rainey rocked the pictorial as they wore black leather jackets on top of their wedding outfits.

Early this year, the actress revealed that she already tied the knot with Rainey.

The couple made the announcement in their very first vlog entry posted in their joint YouTube channel in February.

As seen in the three-minute clip, De Castro and Rainey exchanged their I dos in an intimate ceremony by a mountain cliff, which was attended only by a very few people.

Prior to getting married, the pandemic forced de Castro and Rainey to have a long-distance relationship because of all the travel bans. Rainey and his entire family are based in Ireland.

