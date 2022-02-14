Glaiza de Castro is now married to her partner

MANILA – Glaiza de Castro is already married to her partner David Rainey.

The couple made the announcement in their very first vlog entry posted in their joint YouTube channel on Sunday.

As seen in the three-minute clip, de Castro and Rainey tied the knot in an intimate ceremony by a mountain cliff, which was attended only by a very few people.

The two got engaged in Christmas 2020.

Prior to getting married, the pandemic forced de Castro and Rainey to have a long-distance relationship because of all the travel bans. Rainey and his entire family are based in Ireland.

De Castro previously said the pandemic also tested their faith and challenged their creativity as a couple.