Isabel Santos shares on Instagram a photo she took of John Lloyd Cruz during their overseas trip. Instagram: @somethingstarwars

Artist and illustrator Isabel Santos shared Tuesday new snaps of her overseas trip with actor John Lloyd Cruz, fueling speculation surrounding their relationship.

The two were first romantically linked early this year, when fans spotted them together in public. Santos’ Instagram post showing Cruz in April — referring to him and his dog companion as “bb1 and bb2” — only fanned rumors that they are indeed an item.

In June, Cruz was photographed giving Santos a kiss on the cheek, when the latter visited him on the set of his sitcom to celebrate his birthday. Santos was also seen holding the actor’s birthday cake.

In the latest indication of their supposed romance, Santos posted updates from the Laver Cup in London, England.

Captioning a video of Cruz as her companion, Santos wrote, “I was going to do a voiceover but gots nothing to say really — or reel-y.”

“Anyway, got to say goodbye to my hero and onesided bestfriend @rogerfederer,” she added, referring to the retiring tennis legend.

A subsequent post showed Cruz from her perspective, as they shared a glass of beer. “ᴘᴇRFᴇᴄᴛ din siya … reward (beer emojis) sa 2 out of the 5 long pilas for the day.”

Despite rumors linking them have gone on for months, neither Cruz nor Santos has confirmed being officially a couple.

Cruz’s last known relationship was with actress Ellen Adarna, with whom he has a son and who is now married to actor Derek Ramsay.

Santos is an illustrator who has held at least seven exhibits since 2013, with artist residencies in New York, Sur Seine in France, and Berlin, according to her official website.