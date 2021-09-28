Robi Domingo gets surprise on his 32nd birthday

MANILA -- Kapamilya host Robi Domingo celebrated his birthday on Monday, September 27, as he turned 32.

In an Instagram post, Domingo shared snaps of the birthday surprise he received from his family.

"Went down to get coffee and this was the first thing that I saw. Thank you to our dear members of the family: Leriza, Babaji, and Nyuan for this surprise," he wrote.

In another Instagram post, he shared a video of him playing the birthday song on piano.

"Decided to play this on my 32nd," he wrote.

Last March, Domingo marked his 13 years in show business by posting his 2008 "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus" photo as he looked back at the support he has received since joining the reality show.

After exiting the famous yellow house, he tried his hands in acting as he appeared in ABS-CBN's "My Girl," "My Binondo Girl," and "Kahit Puso'y Masugatan.

Domingo also appeared in Star Cinema films like “Paano Na Kaya,” “Cinco” and “Won’t Last A Day Without You.”

In 2008, Domingo became a VJ of MYX and was also a member of "ASAP" boy group Gigger Boys.

In 2011, Domingo was tapped to co-host "Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited" in 2011, and has since took on more hosting jobs.

Aside from the different editions of "Pinoy Big Brother," Domingo also hosted "The Voice Philippines," "I Dare You," "The Biggest Loser: Doubles" and "Dance Kids."

He was also one of the hosts of "Connect," the latest season of "Pinoy Big Brother."

