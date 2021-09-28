Nikki Gil thanks friends who threw her virtual baby shower

MANILA – Nikki Gil is full of gratitude after her friends treated her to a virtual baby shower ahead of giving birth to her second child.

On Instagram, Gil wrote: “Thank you for insisting on celebrating baby girl even if the pandemic just makes me want to stay sulky, angry and paranoid (thank God I’m fully vaxxed though! I could be worse lol).”

“Just realized that this is what kept us all sane during this season—good food and each other. Love you guys,” she added.

It was last April when Gil announced that she's pregnant with her second child as she posted snaps showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

Last month, Gil announced that she and husband BJ Albert are expecting a baby girl.

Gil gave birth to her first child Finn in 2017. The singer-actress is married to Albert for six years now.