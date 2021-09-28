Christopher de Leon joins cast of ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’

MANILA — Screen veteran Christopher de Leon is set to join the cast of the primetime series “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” ABS-CBN announced on Tuesday.

The introduction of his character was accompanied by a teaser, with glimpses of his interactions with Mira, portrayed by Andrea Brillantes.

“Siya ba ang magbibigay liwanag o unos?” the preview teased.

De Leon will debut in the program in October, according to the teaser.

The announcement of de Leon’s addition to “Huwag Kang Mangamba” follows the aborted starring role of Ian Veneracion in the inspirational series.

Veneracion, who officially joined the project in late July, has yet to appear in the series. His exit was announced on Monday.

De Leon’s most recent starring role in an ABS-CBN series is 2020’s “Love Thy Woman,” which was among the first productions to transition to new-normal filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.