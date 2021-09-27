Ian Veneracion will no longer join 'Huwag Kang Mangamba'

MANILA -- Dreamscape Entertainment on Monday announced that screen veteran Ian Veneracion will no longer be able to join the ABS-CBN's inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" due to scheduling conflicts.

The series' producer made the announcement through a statement uploaded on its social media accounts.

"Due to conflicts in taping schedules and his prior commitments, Ian Veneracion will no longer be able to join the new chapter of "Huwag Kang Mangamba," the statement read.

"The series will continue to offer hope and inspiration by taking viewers on a new journey with sisters Mira (Andrea Brillantes) and Joy (Francine Diaz), and introducing fresh characters in its latest chapter."

It was earlier announced that Veneracion will be part of the hit drama and the actor even joined a script-reading for the new cast members in July.

Veneracion was supposed to play the character of Elias who will have a significant impact in the life of Mira (Brillantes).



"I can't share if I will be her friend or enemy and if I have good or bad intentions. My character is a surprise so I’m excited for that,” Veneracion said at the time.

Veneracion's last series with ABS-CBN was "Make It With You" which was cancelled because of the pandemic. He also starred in the 2017 series "A Love To Last."

The stars who will join the new chapter of the series include Andi Abaya, Nash Aguas, Vivoree Esclito, Richard Quan, and Andrea del Rosario.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

