'Drag Race PH': M1ss Jade So completes her 'rudemption' arc with last win

MANILA — M1ss Jade So completed her 'rudemption' arc after winning the last challenge of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2, in its episode that aired Wednesday.

In the penultimate episode of the show, the 6 remaining queens starred in the music video of "Main Event" by RuPaul with the choreography from Nunoy Revlon of "Legendary" season 3.

M1ss Jade So impressed the judges with her performance and runway look inspired by her experience during her prom.

"What you did tonight, this outfit shows me the duality of a woman, the prom queen and the businesswoman," Jiggly Caliente said. "Ang galing mo palang sumayaw, you were such a revelation tonight," Kaladkared added.

"Jade! You are so beautiful. Oh, my gosh and thank you so much for sharing your story made you even more beautiful, honestly. Starting with the music video, I could not take my eyes off you. B*tch, you are a performer. Oh my gosh, I could watch you lick a skate forever for hours," guest judge Bretman Rock said.

Captivating Katkat and Bernie also got good critiques and made it to the final four.

Arizona Brandy, OV C--T, and Hana Beshie landed in the bottom and had a lip sync battle to "Dati" by Sam Concepcion and Tippy Dos Santos with Quest.

Arizona gave an impressive performance and completed the final four to compete for the crown in the finale.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

