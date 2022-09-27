MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla held a thanksgiving event for their loyal fans collectively called KathNiels.

The appreciation event, which celebrates 11 years of KathNiels, was hosted by KaladKaren Davila and DJ Jhai Ho.

Photos from the special occasion were shared by Star Magic on its social media accounts.

In the event, Padilla and Bernardo once again expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support and love of their fans.



"Genuinely, gusto naming magpasalamat sa inyo because you guys give us inspiration, happiness, lalo na sa panahon na kami ay down, pagod at hindi naniniwala sa mga sarili namin. Kayo ang nagbubuhat sa amin," Padilla said.

"Hindi enough 'yung pasasalamat na ito. No words can explain how thankful we are talaga sa grabe niyong pagmamahal. Ang daming nagmamahal pero iba kayo magmahal. Paano niyo nagagawa yon? As in, iba talaga. Kaya maraming salamat," Bernardo added.



Early this month, Bernardo and Padilla through an Instagram post greeted their legion of fans a happy anniversary and for sticking with them for 11 years since they were first paired on television.

The Kapamilya stars were first paired in the 2010 series “Growing Up.” Their tandem clicked that it was immediately followed by “Princess and I” in 2012, “Got to Believe” in 2013, “Pangako Sa’yo” in 2015, and “La Luna Sangre” in 2017.

Aside from these successful television projects, Bernardo and Padilla have also done numerous box office hits such as “Crazy Beautiful You,” “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” “She’s Dating the Gangster,” and “The How’s of Us.”

Currently, they headline the ABS-CBN series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Related video: