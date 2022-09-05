MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla took to social media to celebrate their supporters, collectively called the KathNiels.

Through an Instagram post on Sunday, the two greeted their legion of fans a happy anniversary for sticking with them for 11 years since they were first paired on television.

“Happy 11th anniversary to the best fandom anyone could ever ask for,” the actress wrote in the caption.

“Thank you for the 11 wonderful years, KathNiels. Growing up with you is something that we'll cherish forever, and reminiscing all the memories we've shared will always bring a smile to our faces,” she added.

Bernardo said she and Padilla still could not believe how far they have come. They also vowed to continue working hard to make their supporters proud.

“Maraming salamat. Mahal namin kayo! Kita-kita tayo soon, okay?” she said.

In the clip, Bernardo and Padilla are seen blowing a candle on a cake with the words “Happy Anniversary, KathNiels” written on it.

The perennial love team were first paired in the 2010 series “Growing Up.” Their tandem clicked that it was immediately followed by “Princess and I” in 2012, “Got to Believe” in 2013, “Pangako Sa’yo” in 2015, and “La Luna Sangre” in 2017.

Aside from these successful television projects, Bernardo and Padilla have also done numerous box office movies such as “Crazy Beautiful You,” “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” “She’s Dating the Gangster,” and “The How’s of Us.”

Currently, they headline the ABS-CBN series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

