MANILA – Janella Salvador surprised “Darna” viewers on Monday night when she unveiled her new Valentina costume.

Transforming from Regina to Valentina, Salvador appeared in a blue and green body suit as she unleashed horror as the serpent queen.

Salvador’s portrayal of the snake-haired villain was so convincing that she trended on social media Monday night while the series was airing.

She first transformed into Valentina in the series' September 1 episode, but with a different costume then.

In a previous interview, Salvador said accepting the offer to be part of “Darna" is one of the best decisions she made in her life.

In an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Salvador talked about her character in the ABS-CBN adaptation -- Valentina’s human alter ego Regina, a lawyer and vlogger whose crusade for justice leads her to become friends with Narda (Jane De Leon).

But as their respective superhuman forms Valentina and Darna, the two become at odds.

"Siguro konti lang if ever may kaba man. It's more of I know na malaki 'yung shoes na ifi-fill in ko. The previous Valentinas were all so amazing characters. I want to make it my own, give my own flavor. Sana magustuhan ng mga viewers kung paano namin pinortray 'yung Darna at saka Valentina," said Salvador, who revealed that part of her preparation for the role was to watch clips from previous Darna projects.

"Siguro one of the most iconic Valentinas that I want to meet sana but sadly she passed away, was Ms. Cherie Gil. I really, really want to meet her and I think she was one of the best Valentinas," Salvador said.

Asked if it was hard for her to accept the role of Valentina, Salvador said: "I actually had second thoughts. At first pinag-isipan ko muna kasi obviously I've never done a role like this before. Usually ang roles na ginagawa ko, ako ang inaapi or mabait, ganyan. My first time time do something like this na I'm like super villain, so pinag-isipan ko siya mabuti. At naisip ko why not? And it's one of the best decisions I've ever made. I'm really enjoying being Regina and Valentina."

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, iWantTFC, TFC, TV5, and A2Z.