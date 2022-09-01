WATCH: Horror in 'Darna' as Valentina arrives

Regina (Janella Salvador) transforms into Valentina in the Sept. 1. 2022 episode of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA - “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” went full horror Thursday with its trending episode introducing the superhero’s snake-haired nemesis Valentina, portrayed by Janella Salvador.

In the Sept. 1 episode of the ABS-CBN series, Regina (Salvador) was finally shown transforming into her sinister alter ego after being consumed by rage.

The lawyer-vlogger in the series had sought to stop a corrupt politician from escaping trial by flying abroad, prompting her trusted assistant Ali (Mark Manicad) to hire a notorious carnapper to sabotage the government official’s car.

Tracing Ali’s connection to Regina, the carnapper blackmailed them, threatening to expose their involvement in the politician’s death if they don’t give him a bigger bounty.

Enraged and in a panic, Regina told Ali she didn’t order him to kill anyone.

The anger soon overcame Regina, whose splitting headache rendered her unconscious — and later waking up as Valentina.

As the serpent queen, she tracked down the carnapper and gripped him with her minions, before letting him fall off a building.

Narda (Jane de Leon), who happened to be passing by, witnessed the drop, and caught a glimpse of Valentina on the roof.

The closing scene revealed that Regina is clueless that she transforms into Valentina, with only Ali aware of the full picture. He chose to keep the truth from Regina — an upright lawyer who champions social justice — concerned that she would be hurt that her alter ego is capable of killing.

Salvador’s debut as Valentina generated buzz on social media, with the official episode hashtag #DarnaValentina ranking among the top trends on Twitter in the Philippines.

Many viewers praised Salvador’s creepy portrayal of the snake-haired woman, while others commended the horror turn of “Darna” for the reveal, with some pointing out that its director, acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Rono, has iconic titles in the genre (“Feng Shui,” “Sukob,” “The Ghost Bride”).

Co-directed by Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, iWantTFC, TFC, TV5, and A2Z.

