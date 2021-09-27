LISTEN: Sheryn Regis's newest single 'Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw'

MANILA -- The lyric video of "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw," the latest single of veteran singer Sheryn Regis, has been released on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music over the weekend.

The song about the struggle to leave an abusive relationship is also now available on various digital music platforms.

“The song gives hope and courage to everyone who's been struggling and trying to escape an abusive relationship. There is still a chance to move away, to choose yourself, and to begin again,” Regis said in a statement.



Originally written in English by Regis herself, “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” was reworked with Tagalog lyrics with the help of her manager Michiko Unso.

ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, who served as the song’s producer, also contributed additional lyrics to the track.

Just last March, Regis released her homecoming single “Tulad ng Dati,” which marked her return to the local limelight after a decade of being away from the Philippines.

This October, Regis she is set to hold an online concert titled “Love United” that will stream worldwide via KTX.



The Kapamilya singer is also set to grace “The Music Room” on October 26, which can be seen exclusively on One Music PH and Star Music’s YouTube channels.

