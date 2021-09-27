'Hello, Love, Goodbye' wins big at Star Awards for Movies

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are first-time co-stars in ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye.’ Miguel Dumaual, ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Star Cinema's 2019 blockbuster movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye" bagged major awards at the 36th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies on Sunday.

The film, which stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, won Best Movie of the Year.

The Best Actor Award went to Richards for his performance as Ethan.

Cathy Garcia-Molina won Best Director also for "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez, meanwhile, bagged Best Actress for her performance in the film "Jesusa."

Maricel Laxa won Best Supporting Actress for "Hello, Love, Goodbye," while veteran actor Ricky Davao won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Fuccbois."

Here are the winners in the 36th PMPC Star Awards for Movies:



Movie of the Year: “Hello, Love, Goodbye” (Star Cinema)

Movie Director of the Year: Cathy Garcia-Molina (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Indie Movie of the Year: “Mindanao” (Center Stage Productions)

Indie Movie Director of the Year: Brillante Mendoza (Mindanao)

Movie Actor of the Year: Alden Richards (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Movie Actress of the Year: Sylvia Sanchez (Jesusa)

Movie Supporting Actor of the Year: Ricky Davao (Fuccbois)

Movie Supporting Actress of the Year: Maricel Laxa (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

New Movie Actor of the Year: David Licauco (Because I Love You), tied with Paolo Marcoleta (Guerrero Dos, Tuloy Ang Laban)

New Movie Actress of the Year: Michelle Dee (Because I Love You)

Movie Child Performer of the Year: Xia Vigor (Miracle In Cell No. 7)

Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year: The cast of “Miracle In Cell No. 7” -- headed by Aga Muhlach

Indie Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year: The cast of “John Denver Trending” – headed by Jansen Magpusao

Short Movie of the Year: “Forever” (Adlibs Entertainment Corp., Institute of the Moving Image, Bandido Media Productions)

Short Movie Director of the Year: Domingo Molina (Forever)

* TECHNICAL CATEGORIES * (Mainstream)

Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Cathy Garcia-Molina, Carmi Raymundo, Rona Co (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Movie Cinematographer of the Year: Noel Teehankee (Nuuk)

Movie Editor of the Year: Vanessa De Leon (Write About Love)

Movie Production Designer of the Year: Maria Rowella Talusig (Quezon’s Game)

Movie Musical Scorer of the Year: Pat Lasaten (LSS)

Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: Albert Michael Idioma and Alex Tomboc (Maria)

Movie Original Theme Song of the Year: “Araw-Araw” (LSS) Composed and arranged by Ben & Ben, Interpreted by Ben & Ben

* TECHNICAL CATEGORIES * (Indie)

Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Arden Rod Condez (John Denver Trending)

Indie Movie Cinematographer of the Year: Tey Clamor (Metamorphosis)



Indie Movie Editor of the Year: Benjo Ferrer (John Denver Trending)

Indie Movie Production Designer of the Year: Brillante Mendoza (Mindanao)

Indie Movie Musical Scorer of the Year: Teresa Barrozo (Mindanao)

Indie Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: Fatima Nerrika Salim and Immanuel Verona (Babae At Baril)

Indie Movie Original Theme Song of the Year: “Walang Katulad” (Immaculada) Lyrics by Arlyn Dela Cruz-Bernal, Music by Elizabeth Oropesa, Arranged by Karl Ramirez with Earlmond Ross Lee, Interpreted by Ima Castro

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Ms. Angie Ferro– recipient of Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award

Director Elwood Perez – recipient of Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement Award

Darling of the Press

Joed Serrano

Movie Love Team of the Year:

Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards (Hello, Love Goodbye)

