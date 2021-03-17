‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’, ‘Unforgettable’ lead PMPC Star Awards for Movies nominations

Composite photo from ABS-CBN's PUSH

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards’ blockbuster movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye” led all nominees for the 36th edition of the PMPC Star Awards for Movies.

The film, which is the highest grossing Filipino film of all time, is up for Movie of the Year alongside the Star Cinema-produced “Quezon’s Game.” Sarah Geronimo’s “Unforgettable” is also nominated for the top award.

Several Kapamilya artists and films also scored nominations in the annual event for their different movie roles including Bernardo and Geronimo for Movie Actress of the Year. They will compete with other ABS-CBN talents such as Sylvia Sanchez ("Jesusa"), Jodi Sta. Maria ("Clarita"), Janine Gutierrez ("Babae at Baril") and Judy Ann Santos ("Mindanao").

Richards, on the other hand, is competing with the likes of Carlo Aquino ("Isa Pa With Feelings"), Raymond Bagatsing ("Quezon’s Game") and Aga Muhlach ("Miracle in Cell No. 7") for Movie Actor of the Year.

John Arcilla ("Miracle in Cell No. 7"), meanwhile, is nominated for Movie Supporting Actor of the Year alongside other Kapamilya stars such as Joem Bascon ("Write About Love"), JC Santos and Joel Torre for "Miracle in Cell No. 7."

Angel Aquino ("Kaputol") and Maricel Laxa ("Hello, Love, Goodbye") are nominated in the Supporting Actress category.

Veteran actress Angie Fero will be honored with the Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award, while Elwood Perez is set to receive the Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below is the full list of nominees released by the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC).

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“Hello, Love, Goodbye” (Star Cinema)

“LSS” (Globe Studios and Dokimos Media Inc.)

“Maria” (BlackOps Studios Asia and Viva Films)

“Quezon’s Game” (Star Cinema, Kinitek Productions, iWant)

“The Panti Sisters” (Black Sheep Productions, The IdeaFirst Company, Quantum Films)

“Unforgettable” (Viva Films and The IdeaFirst Company)

“Write About Love” (TBA Studios)

MOVIE DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Crisanto Aquino (Write About Love)

Jade Castro (LSS)

Cathy Garcia-Molina (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Pedring Lopez (Maria)

Erik Matti (Kuwaresma)

Jun Robles Lana (The Panti Sisters)

Jun Robles Lana and Perci Intalan (Unforgettable)

INDIE MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“Babae At Baril” (Cignal Entertainment, Epicmedia, QCinema)

“Edward” (Cinemalaya Foundation, Awkward Penguin, Viva Films, Outpost Visual Frontier)

“Guerrero Dos, Tuloy Ang Laban” (EBC Films)

“John Denver Trending” (Cinemalaya Foundation, What If Films Philippines, Southern Lantern Pictures, Tinker Bulb Productions, Outpost Visual Frontier)

“Kalel, 15” (The IdeaFirst Company, Octobertrain Films, Cignal Entertainment)

“Lola Igna” (ERJ Found Films and EMBA Productions)

“Metamorphosis” (Rebelde Films and Cinema One Originals)

“Mindanao” (Center Stage Productions)

INDIE MOVIE DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Arden Rod Condez (John Denver Trending)

Carlo Ortega Cuevas (Guerrero Dos, Tuloy Ang Laban)

Brillante Mendoza (Mindanao)

Thop Nazareno (Edward)

Rae Red (Babae At Baril)

Jun Robles Lana (Kalel, 15)

Eduardo Roy, Jr. (Lola Igna)

J.E. Tiglao (Metamorphosis)

MOVIE ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Louise Abuel (Edward)

Carlo Aquino (Isa Pa With Feelings)

Gold Azeron (Metamorphosis)

Raymond Bagatsing (Quezon’s Game)

Elijah Canlas (Kalel, 15)

Jansen Magpusao (John Dever Trending)

Aga Muhlach (Miracle In Cell No.7)

Alden Richards (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Julio Sabenorio (Guerrero Dos, Tuloy Ang Laban)

MOVIE ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Bea Alonzo (Unbreakable)

Kathryn Bernardo (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Angie Ferro (Lola Igna)

Sarah Geronimo (Unforgettable)

Janine Gutierrez (Babae At Baril)

Ruby Ruiz (Iska)

Sylvia Sanchez (Jesusa)

Judy Ann Santos (Mindanao)

Jodi Sta. Maria (Clarita)

MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

John Arcilla (Miracle in Cell No. 7)

Joem Bascon (Write About Love)

Elijah Canlas (Babae At Baril)

Ricky Davao (Fuccbois)

Arturo De Guzman (Guerrero Dos, Tuloy Ang Laban)

Ronnie Lazaro (Maria)

JC Santos (Miracle in Cell No. 7)

Joel Torre (Miracle in Cell No. 7)

MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Yayo Aguila (Metamorphosis)

Angel Aquino (Kaputol)

Ella Cruz (Edward)

Jaclyn Jose (Kalel, 15)

Maricel Laxa (Hello, Love, Goodbye)

Gina Pareño (Unforgettable)

Meryll Soriano (John Denver Trending)

Tuesday Vargas (LSS)

NEW MOVIE ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Louise Abuel (Edward)

Royce Cabrera (Fuccbois)

Kent Gonzales (Kuwaresma)

David Licauco (Because I Love You)

Jin Macapagal (Damaso)

Jansen Magpusao (John Denver Trending)

Paolo Marcoleta (Guerrero Dos, Tuloy ang Laban)

L.A. Santos (Maria)

NEW MOVIE ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Michelle Dee (Because I Love You)

Laura Lehmann (Elise)

Cindy Miranda (Adan)

Alyssa Muhlach (Clarita)

Riva Quenery (Damaso)

KZ Tandingan (The Art Of Ligaw)

Gillian Vicencio (Eerie)

Xia Vigor (Miracle In Cell No. 7)

MOVIE CHILD PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Miel Espinoza (Elise)

Grace Ann Betalmos (Pailalim)

Pryle Gura (Iska)

Elia Ilano (Ulan)

Jorden Suan (Verdict)

Yuna Tangog (Mindanao)

Xia Vigor (Miracle In Cell No. 7)

MOVIE ENSEMBLE ACTING OF THE YEAR

“Hello, Love, Goodbye”

“Kuwaresma”

“Miracle In Cell No. 7”

“Quezon’s Game”

“The Panti Sisters”

“Unforgettable”

“Write About Love”

INDIE MOVIE ENSEMBLE ACTING OF THE YEAR

“Babae At Baril”

“Circa”

“Edward”

“Iska”

“John Denver Trending”

“Lola Igna”

“Metamorphosis”

“Mindanao”

SHORT MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“Forever” (Adlibs Entertainment Corp., Institute of the Moving Image, Bandido Media Productions)

“Hele Ng Maharlika” (Newtown Pictures)

“Kalakalaro” (What If? Productions)

“Memories Of The Rising Sun” (Pelikulaw and College of Saint Benilde)

“Panaghoy” (ABP Films and Memorya)

“Para Kay James” (Oktopus Productions)

“Tembong” (UP Film Production and UP Cinema)

“Tokwifi” (Balay Habi Studio and QCinema)

SHORT MOVIE DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Shaira Advincula (Tembong)

Alvin Baloloy (Panaghoy)

Norvin Delos Santos (Hele Ng Maharlika)

Steven Paul Evangelio (Para Kay James)

Lawrence Fajardo (Memories Of The Rising Sun)

Domingo Molina (Forever)

Carla Pulido Ocampo (Tokwifi)

Rodson Suarez (Kalakalaro)

