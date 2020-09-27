WATCH: 'ASAP Natin To' opens live show with star-studded number

MANILA - It was a star-studded opening number for “ASAP Natin To” as its mainstays returned to the studio on Sunday to stage another live show.

To kick off the party, some of the country’s best singers joined forces to sing “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” by McFadden and Whitehead.

Among those who took the stage were Concert King Martin Nievera, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez, Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano, Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla and Prince of Pop Erik Santos.

Their song number was followed by a dance production featuring Kim Chiu. The Kapamilya actress was later on joined by Jameson Blake, Jeremy Glinoga and Ken San Jose.

All four gracefully grooved to “Unstoppable.”

According to Nievera, they were all excited to be together again on stage to celebrate OPM music, memories and milestones.

Saying it’s a different feeling to perform with the country’s finest singers, Santos, whose career started after winning the ABS-CBN contest 'Star In A Million' launched in 2003, talked to the viewers and said: “Saan mang platform kayo nakatutok kung saan kami naroroon ngayon, maki-sing along kayo sa mga hinanda namin ngayong hapon.”

Before going on with the show, all of them also talked about what they think is the secret to a love song.

“Kung wala namang makikinig, sayang lang yung ating ginagawa. It’s really a tribute to all the listeners, all the OPM fans all these years patronizing our music,” said Alcasid.

“More than writing or singing hits, ang mas malaking achievement para sa aming lahat na artists ay ang pagtagos sa puso niyo mga Kapamilya. We create music not really for our own success. For us, the formula comes from our hearts and it makes all of the listeners happy and it touches their lives as well,” Valenciano added.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.