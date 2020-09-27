Ogie Alcasid dedicates duet with wife Regine to his late father

MANILA – Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez treated the viewers of “ASAP Natin To” with a concert-like experience on Sunday.

For their duet, the couple sang “Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw,” “Pangako” and “Hangang Ngayon.”

But before taking the stage together, Velasquez took the opportunity to thank her husband for always being there for her especially during the pandemic.

“Honey, I just want to say 'thank you' to you. Itong pinagdaanan nating pandemya, alam ko na ang dami kong mga ginagawang hindi masyadong maganda. When I get stressed out, still, you were there to support me. Hindi ka nagalit sa akin. Binigyan mo ako ng pasensya dahil alam mo na medyo nasi-stress lang ako nang konti. For that, I just want to say thank you. Thank you very much,” she said.

Responding to his wife, Alcasid told Velasquez that she will always be perfect for him even under stress or duress.

“You were wonderfully perfect. Just the right amount of sungit. Ganun din naman ako mahal. Alam mo naman ang pinagdaanan ko, especially these last two weeks when Papa passed away. You were my anchor, you were my strength. Of course, God is my strength, but you kept me at bay. You held my hand and I got to love you for it,” he said.

According to Velasquez, she understands that Alcasid is going through a hard time after losing his father, but she assured her husband that she will always be there for him.

“Alam kong mahirap ang pinagdadaanan mo ngayon. And I just want you to know that I will be here," the Asia's Songbird said.

"If you noticed, buntot ako nang buntot sa'yo because I don’t want you to cry by yourself. I will always be here. When you’re strong, when you’re weak, I’ll be here,” she said.

The two then dedicated their duets for Alcasid’s father, who he believes is watching them from heaven.

Alcasid confirmed the sad news about his father, Hermino Alcasid, Sr., last Sept. 15. He did not disclose any details about his father's death.

“That’s the wonderful thing that God said. He takes account of all our cheers. So whenever we cry or we cry for someone that we love, it’s okay kasi hawak-hawak tayo ng Panginoon, and of course, hawak-hawak tayo ng mahal natin sa buhay,” he said on the ASAP stage.

“I don’t really want to cry this time. I will hold it together because my father loved OPM," the singer-songwriter said.

"Daddy, I know you are watching us from heaven and I am singing this from so many thousands of miles from heaven. But I am singing this song for you, along with my wife," Alcasid said.

"Dad, I love you."