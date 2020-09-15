Ogie Alcasid's father passes away

MANILA – The father of singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid has passed away.

On Tuesday, Alcasid confirmed the sad news as he shared his message for his dad, Hermino Alcasid Sr..

"I will miss you so much Dad. My heart grieves knowing you are gone but I am at peace because you are in the loving arms of our Father in heaven. I love you so much Daddy. 💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏," Alcasid wrote.

Alcasid did not disclose any details about his father's death.

In the comment section of his post, fans and friends posted condolences to Alcasid and his family on the death of his father.

Last year, Alcasid expressed his love for his mother and dad Herminio as he celebrated his birthday on "Magandang Buhay."