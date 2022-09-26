Miles Ocampo, Elijah Canlas hope to write show scripts together

Photo from Miles Ocampo's Instagram account.

MANILA — Showbiz couple Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas revealed that they want to write some show scripts together in the future.

“Gusto namin magsulat together. Dream namin magka-work ulit together na kung walang magbibigay sa amin, kami na lang gagawa for us,” Ocampo said in an article published by ABS-CBN's Push on Monday.

“We have dreams of becoming filmmakers as well outside the acting. Off cam naman. Kahit anong genre. Whatever we feel like writing,” Canlas added.

Asked what made her say yes to Canlas, Ocampo said: “If you know na you’re with the right person, susunod naman lahat eh. Ang sarap lang sa feeling na merong taong sinusuportahan ka sa lahat ng gagawin mo and tanggap ka kahit anong mangyari."

“Idol ko ‘to. Kaya nung naging kami lalo akong na-pressure galingan sa mga gagawin ko kasi siyempre parang manunuod siya so dapat galingan ko,” Ocampo said.

“Everything. Totoo 'yun. Everything. I guess I don’t know. I guess just being honest and transparent and overall just appreciating everything that she has and who she is,” Canlas added.

The couple have gone public with their romance last May. In an Instagram post, Canlas referred to Ocampo as “my favorite person in the world” to greet her with a happy birthday.

Ocampo and Canlas were both cast members of the 2020 drama series “Paano ang Pangako?”.

