IN PHOTOS: GOT7's BamBam rocks Manila with 'Area 52' concert

MANILA — Thai K-pop star BamBam charmed the local crowd during the Philippine stop of his "Area 52" concert last Friday.

With a natural charm and commanding presence, the 26-year-old artist owned the stage of the Araneta Coliseum for his first solo show in the country.

He previously performed here with his group GOT7 and alongside other artists in music festivals.

BamBam during the Philippine stop of his 'Area 52' concert at the Araneta Coliseum, September 22, 2023. Photo courtesy of Richard Esguerra BamBam shares the stage with Sandara Park. Photo courtesy of Richard Esguerra K-pop girl group Dreamnote performs during BamBam's 'Area 52' concert in Manila. Photo courtesy of Richard Esguerra

BamBam dished out his solo tracks, including "Sour & Sweet" and "riBBon," and treated Filipino Ahgase to GOT7 songs "Look" and "Hard Carry."

And after teasing fans on social media days before the concert, BamBam finally sang "Raining in Manila" by Filipino band Lola Amour.

Sandara Park, BamBam's labelmate, made a guest appearance, showcasing her new single "Festival" and 2NE1 hit "I Am the Best." Later, the two stunned the audience by taking on P-pop act SB19's "Gento" dance challenge.

K-pop girl group DreamNote also performed at the concert.

