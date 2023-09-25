Bingo (Donny Pangilinan) saves Caroline (Belle Mariano) in the latest trailer of teleserye "Can't Buy Me Love" released on September 25, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Bingo (Donny Pangilinan) saves Caroline (Belle Mariano) in the latest trailer of the teleserye "Can't Buy Me Love" released Monday.

In the 2-minute clip, unidentified men attempt to kidnap Caroline and she almost drowns but is saved by Bingo.

More clips of Bingo and Caroline's encounter were also unveiled in the new trailer.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will first premiere on Netflix on October 13, three days ahead of free TV and 24 hours before it’s shown on pay TV. It will also air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5 starting October 16.

In the series directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, Donny plays Bingo, a popular online seller juggling different jobs, while Belle plays Caroline, who hails from a traditional wealthy Chinese family.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” marks the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

WATCH THE FULL TRAILER HERE: