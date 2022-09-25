Season 5 of 'The Crown' premiering on Nov. 9

The fifth season of the British royals drama “The Crown” will be premiering on Netflix on Nov. 9.

The announcement of its release date comes just a few weeks after the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Crown" -- one of Netflix’s biggest successes -- has been credited with helping to shape, and in many cases soften, perceptions of the royal family for new generations.

First aired in 2016, the multiple Emmy-winning series charts the Queen's journey from a nervous 25-year-old neophyte to a national institution, as she guided the world's most famous monarchy through decades of scandals and upheaval.

The fifth season is expected to chronicle 1990s events involving the monarchy including the death of Princess Diana, with Imelda Staunton stepping into the role of the Queen.

Filming is currently going on for a sixth season, although it was suspended for a while after the Queen died early this month.

– with Agence France-Presse