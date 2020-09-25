Senior citizen Gloria Diaz grateful for stream of work even during pandemic

MANILA -- Seven months into the pandemic, Gloria Diaz is thankful that she still has a steady stream of work. At 69, Diaz is one of the very few senior artists who have been given the chance to work in movies and television.

Early next week, she starts her locked-in taping in Pampanga for the new TV5 comedy show “Oh My Dad” with, among others, Ian Veneracion, Dimples Romana and Sue Ramirez under the direction of Jeffrey Jeturian.

“I am lucky I have work! Very cliche to say but I am blessed! Everyday I wake up I am thankful that I am well and still working,” Diaz told ABS-CBN News Friday. “Hirap na hirap nga ako thinking how I can give back!”

Currently, Diaz is enjoying the air of Calatagan, Batangas before she starts taping for “Oh My Dad.”

“My role is like a beautician na malandi -- it’s just me!,” she said laughing.

Diaz is also happy that she will work again with Jeturian who megged her previously in the 2015 ABS-CBN series “Dream Dad.” “I told him as a joke, hoy salamat for not getting me, ha!” related the former Miss Universe.

Diaz also recently wrapped up her final scenes in Magalang, Pampanga for the Regal Films production “Mommy Issues” with Pokwang. “Joey Reyes, who’s also a senior, is a very cool director! He always says mga seniors we have to protect and take care of each other!"

Diaz also appreciates the care accorded to her from her arrival at the locked-in production venue until all her scenes are completed.

She had also recently completed the promotions for the Joel Lamangan's iWant series “Beauty Queens.”

The loss of opportunities for other healthy and capable senior citizens due to quarantine restrictions is not lost on Diaz.

“Seniors are the wisest in terms of knowledge and experience. All of a sudden at the peak of your career, out ka na! But people have to find other ways to fulfill themselves and still feel young! We can start at home cleaning, getting rid of things you don’t need, cooking and doing some business. I see a lot of old people now biking so there are still a lot of things to do for seniors. Huwag na lang siguro magtrabaho sa call centers!” she said.

Diaz also reminds fellow seniors about prayers and support of family at this time.