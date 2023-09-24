Piolo Pascual reenacts 'Milan' scene with Regine Velasquez

Actor Piolo Pascual reenacted a scene from the movie "Milan" with Regine Velasquez during their "ASAP" tour in the city.

In one of their walkthroughs, Velasquez was tasked to deliver the iconic line of Claudine Barreto: "Mahal mo ba ako dahil kailangan mo 'ko o kailangan mo ako kaya mahal mo 'ko?"

Confusing the line, Velasquez said in jest: "Ang gulo. Pwede mahal mo na lang ako, period?"

"Mahal kita, kailangan kita, at mayaman din ako," Pascual said in response.

Before his performance of "Mahal Pa Rin Kita", Pascual expressed how much he missed Milan which has a special place in his heart.

"It's so nice to be back here in Milan, it's been years. I kept saying it's like a full circle moment and it's just so nice because you guys are here," he said.

"You know how much this means to us you're stocking with us and now we're here performing for you. You don't know how much happy that you guys made it."

