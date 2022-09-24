MANILA – Former couple Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano have crossed paths once again, this time to celebrate their eldest daughter’s birthday.

Cruz and Montano appeared to have buried the hatchet as they graced the 21st birthday of Angelina, based on the veteran actress’ Instagram post.

Angelina celebrated her birthday with her parents and sisters, Franchesca and Sam. Also present in the family photo is Montano’s current partner, Kath Angeles.

This was not the first time Montano and Cruz reunited in an event as they both celebrated Sam’s 18th birthday last month.

Cruz and Montano’s current partners, Macky Mathay and Angeles, were also present in the event. Sam’s half-brother Diego Loyzaga also graced the party.

Montano and Cruz were married in 2000. In May 2014, Cruz petitioned for the annulment, a year after she separated from the 56-year-old actor following allegations of infidelity.

In September 2018, their marriage was officially nullified.

RELATED VIDEO