MANILA – It appears that Sam Cruz got the best birthday gift for her 18th birthday – a complete family celebration.

During her grand debut party, Sam’s parents — Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano — crossed paths, much to the delight of netizens.

In a series of photos released by Nice Print Photography, Cruz and Montano posed for a complete family picture with their three daughters, a rare sight since their marriage ended.

In the succeeding photos, it could be seen that Cruz and Montano’s current partners, Macky Mathay and Kath Angeles, were also present on Sam's birthday. Even her half-brother Diego Loyzaga attended the event.

Sam held a 1950s-themed birthday party.

Sam recently opened up about building a new relationship with her father in an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News.

"Just recently, this year, it's such a blessing since we've all started becoming very, very close. Just this year din po I got to meet my other siblings with dad's new partner Tita Kath (Angeles), she's very nice. And it's just amazing how we've all gotten closer together. And God has given us another chance to you know build a new, another relationship with our dad," Sam said.

Asked what she learned from her relationship with her dad, Sam said: "That second chances should always be given and that people can change and you just need to bring the goodness out of them and there's really goodness in each and everyone of us. That's what I've learned."

Sam is the second child of Cruz and Montano. They have two other daughters: Angelina and Chesca. Their marriage was annulled on September 18, 2018.



