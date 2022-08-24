Sunshine Cruz's daughter Samantha Cruz turns 18

MANILA -- Recording artist Samantha "Sam" Cruz is celebrating her 18th birthday today, August 24.

Actress Sunshine Cruz shared her message for the special day of her daughter with former husband Cesar Montano as she posted photos of Sam on her social media account.

"Know that I am blessed to have a daughter who stresses mommy from time to time. But also know, that I appreciate it when you know how to humble yourself. Sam, you always light up any room you are in and that sets you apart from the others. You are the sweetest Sam! Being your mom is a wonderful blessing I will forever be grateful for. I am very proud of you Sam," Sunshine wrote on her Instagram page.

"Now that you’re 18, always remember that being of legal age will not stop me from being a mom to you and your sisters. I will always be here to guide, support and protect you. I pray that all your dreams that you are hoping for will come true. Enjoy your special day with your siblings, your Tita Kath and Dad anak. I am sorry mom’s locked in for work but I promise to make it up to you. You know I will," she added.

Just last week, Sam had a 1950s diner-themed pre-debut shoot.

