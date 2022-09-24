Pink Sweat$ concert in Manila cancelled, promoter says

MANILA – The anticipated first performance of American singer David Bowden, more known as Pink Sweat$, in the Philippines has been cancelled, the concert promoter announced.

On Saturday, Live Nation Philippines said that the “Pink Sweat$ Presents Pink Moon” show will not be pushed through on September 27 “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The promoter apologized to the fans, who have secured tickets already to watch Pink Sweat$ perform at the New Frontier Theater.

All tickets bought online will be automatically refunded, according to Live Nation Philippines.

Meanwhile, those who purchased over the counter will have to present their tickets to the Ticketnet box office at Araneta Coliseum from October 3 to October 31.

Pink Sweat$ is known for his songs such as “At My Worst,” “Honesty,” “Feel Good,” “Nothing Feels Better” and more.

Aside from Manila, he will also be making stops in Singapore, Bangkok and Tokyo.



