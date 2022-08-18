Pink Sweat$ to bring 'Pink Moon Tour' to Manila

MANILA – American singer and songwriter David Bowden, more known as Pink Sweat$, is coming to the Philippines.

According to a post of concert promoter Live Nation Philippines on Thursday, the concert will be part of Pink Sweat$’s “Pink Moon Tour.”

It will be held at the New Frontier Theater on September 27.

Tickets to the show will have an online presale for Live Nation Philippines members on August 22 at 10 a.m. via ticketnet.com.

The general sale will begin on August 23 at 10 a.m. at ticketnet.com and all TicketNet outlets.

Pink Sweat$ is known for his songs such as “At My Worst,” “Honesty,” “Feel Good,” “Nothing Feels Better” and more.

Aside from Manila, he will also be making stops in Singapore, Bangkok and Tokyo.

