Angeline Quinto, boyfriend are engaged

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto will marry her non-showbiz boyfriend Nonrev Daquina, she announced in her concert.

According to PUSH, Quinto revealed the news during a segment of her show in the United States.

“Espesyal ang gabing ito ngayon for me, para sa akin dahil nandito po sa audience ang soon-to-be mother-in-law ko. Ang nanay po ng aking fiancé ay nandiyan," she told the audience.

The announcement was greeted by loud cheers from the attendees.

Daquina and Quinto welcomed their first child Sylvio last April 27. He was named after the singer’s late adoptive mother, Mama Bob, whose actual given name is Sylvia Quinto. She passed away in November 2020.

Quinto earlier said she and her boyfriend did not have plans of getting married soon, to prioritize their son.

“Kapag kasal, ibang usapan na ‘yun. Gusto ko ‘yung tamang proseso at paghahanda para sa kasal. Sana iyon na muna. Ngayon, ang pinaka-priority ang bata. Sa future, kung ikakasal kami, siyempre magpapasalamat ako,” she said at the time.

The singer is in the US for her “10Q” US and Canada concert tour with vocal trio Budakhel -- Bugoy Drilon, Daryl Ong, and Michael Pangilinan.

