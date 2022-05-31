Hot momma: Angeline Quinto receives praises for post-partum bod

MANILA - Singer Angeline Quinto wowed her fans and supporters as she flaunted her post-partum body, just a month after she gave birth to her firstborn, baby Sylvio.

In her Instagram post on Monday night, Quinto uploaded photos of her wearing a little black dress. She also shared a snap of her and singer Erik Santos.

"Starting the week right by dressing up 💃 Happy Monday mga katwinkle🌟 @eriksantos nice to see you pogs😘," Quinto wrote.

In the comment section of her post, the actress received praises from her fans, followers and fellow celebrities including Lucas Garcia, Enchong Dee, and Kim Chiu.

"Ang payat!!!!!!😍😍😍," Chiu wrote.

"Oh loko! Seksi ng sissy ko," Garcia shared.

Quinto gave birth to her son on April 27.

Last December, Quinto announced that she was pregnant, confirming weeks of speculation. She eventually revealed the baby's father, her non-showbiz boyfriend.

RELATED VIDEO