LOOK: Slater Young imitates 'Squid Game' look-alike

MANILA -- Slater Young on Thursday shared a photo of him watching his so-called look-alike in the hit South Korean series "Squid Game," following memes about him by netizens.

Imitating the smile made by South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, the engineer and former "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner said in an Instagram post: "Thank you so much for supporting 'Squid Game'! Trending tayo guys!"

Memes that seem to imply that Lee is Young in disguise have been making the rounds online this week.

Young shared one of these posts on Twitter last September 21, saying in jest: "Guys, watch niyo naman my new series on Netflix."

Guys, watch nyo naman my new series on Netflix 😂 https://t.co/FcHXPXTFIi — Slater Young (@thatguySLATER) September 21, 2021

"Squid Game" tells the story of cash-strapped people who compete in a series of children's games with deadly twists.

The much-talked about doll in the series has made its way to Manila, taking social media by storm.

