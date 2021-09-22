Netflix Philippines takes Squid Game to a new level with a 10-foot-tall scary doll eyeing jaywalkers along Ortigas mall. Handout

BEWARE: Someone is watching the jaywalkers in Ortigas.

Netflix Philippines has brought the much talked-about show “Squid Game” to Metro Manila as it built a version of the scary doll of the series in Robinsons Galleria.

The 10-foot-tall doll was put just outside the East Wing entrance of the mall to monitor jaywalkers crossing the nearby street.

Just like in the pilot episode of the series titled “Red Light, Green Light,” it appears that the huge doll is spotting who among the public knows when to stop and go when crossing a road.

Based on the viral video, jaywalkers were surprised when the giant doll started moving its head and its eyes flashed red light.

The real-life “Squid Game” scenario in Ortigas took social media by storm with netizens even outside the Philippines pointing out that the experience looked like it is as thrilling as the game in the series.

“Grabe naman shizuoka andito ka na agad sa Philippines,” one netizen said.

“Parang nakakatakot pumunta sa Robinsons ems. Baka barilin ako pag gumalaw ako ahahaha,” another user commented.

Handout photo

Handout photo

The “Squid Game” craze also reached “It’s Showtime” where a special segment will be held in connection with the hit series.

The “Squid Game: Extra Life” is an all-or-nothing game based on the K-Thriller where six faces from the past will meet each other in a head-to-head battle for an extra life. It will air on September 23-25 on the noontime show.

On Monday, "Squid Game" became one of the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

The 9-part series is also at the top spot on Netflix Philippines, beating another Korean series, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," and the newly-released third season of British teen drama "Sex Education."