LOOK: Gigi Hadid welcomes baby daughter with Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has given birth to her first child with former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

Malik announced the wonderful news to the world through a Twitter update Thursday morning (Manila time).

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he said, while sharing a black and white photo of him holding their baby girl’s hand.

Overwhelmed by the feeling of being a first-time dad, Malik added: “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

The British singer said he is “grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Hadid first confirmed that she was pregnant last May when she appeared remotely on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show.”

At that time, Hadid gave no details on when the baby was due but said she and Malik were relishing their time in lockdown due to the coronavirus.

“It is a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it (the pregnancy) day by day,” said Hadid.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Hadid and Malik started dating in late 2015 and their on-off romance made them one of the most sought-after celebrity couples.

They appeared together in Malik’s romantic “Pillowtalk” music video in 2016 and at the Met Gala in New York but, in 2018, announced that they had split up.

However, Malik and Hadid were spotted together again in January this year in New York.

Just last month, Hadid sent her followers abuzz after she shared on Instagram photos from her glamorous maternity shoot showing off her baby bump.

"Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends," Hadid wrote at that time.

Malik and Hadid have yet to reveal their baby daughter’s name. -- with report from Reuters