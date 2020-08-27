LOOK: Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump in maternity shoot

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of her growing baby bump.

Hadid is expecting a baby with former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

In her posts, the actress looked stunning wearing white sheer outfits.

"Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends," Hadid wrote in her most recent post.

The black-and-white photos were taken by Luigi and Iango.

Hadid confirmed that she is pregnant with the British singer's child in May.



The child will be the first for both Hadid and Malik.