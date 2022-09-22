Heart Evangelista and GOT7’s Yugyeom pose for a photo at Milan Fashion Week. Instagram: @iamhearte

Heart Evangelista was spotted Thursday in the company of fellow superstars, as she attended an event at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

The actress was one of the guests at the Spring/Summer 23 fashion show of Onitsuka Tiger.

In her Instagram Stories updates, Evangelista was seen seated beside Thai actress Baifern, best known to Filipinos the international hit “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

Evangelista was then photographed beside K-pop performer Yugyeom of the group GOT7.

Both Baifern and Yugyeom also posted updates of the same fashion show through Instagram Stories, including clips and snaps that glimpsed Evangelista.

The jet-setting Filipino socialite has time and again rubbed elbows with international celebrities, mostly during her visits to fashion events in Europe and in the US.

Evangelista recently became the subject of headlines amid speculation surrounding her marriage with Sen. Chiz Escudero. The two, however, have yet to address rumors of their separation.