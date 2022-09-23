LOOK: Heart Evangelista in utensils-inspired eleganza

Photos from Heart Evangelista's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Heart Evangelista can wear anything and still look elegantly fabulous.

Evangelista, a known fashion icon in the Philippines, turned heads in Milan, Italy and on social media when she donned a black and gold outfit adorned with dining utensils.

The actress and brand endorser playfully captioned her Instagram post related to a known Filipino dish “adobo” much to the delight of netizens.

“Adobo and extra rice please. Dinner is served in @moschino of course,” she said.

The actress was also one of the guests at the Spring/Summer 23 fashion show of Onitsuka Tiger.

In her Instagram Stories updates, Evangelista was seen seated beside Thai actress Baifern, best known to Filipinos the international hit “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

Evangelista was then photographed beside K-pop performer Yugyeom of the group GOT7.

She recently became the subject of headlines amid speculation surrounding her marriage with Sen. Chiz Escudero. The two have yet to address rumors of their alleged separation.

