ABS-CBN Hub contains over a dozen Kapamilya podcasts on Spotify. ABS-CBN

All Kapamilya podcasts, both currently available and upcoming, can now be found in one place on Spotify, ABS-CBN announced on Friday.

The ABS-CBN Hub — the first local network podcast hub on Spotify — contains a dozen titles for both entertainment and news.

Among the offerings now listed in the ABS-CBN Hub are conversations about life, relationship, and other topics: “Dear MOR: The Podcast,” “Kwentong KaMORkada,” “Sex, Love, and Relationships with Chico Martin,” and “Mga Alamat ni Lola Kerps.”

Spotify users can get updated about the latest showbiz happenings via “Hotspot: The Podcast” with DJ JhaiHo, “Push Most Wanted” with Jeff Fernando, and “Kapamilya Chat.”

Melai Cantiveros, Jolina Magdangal, and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid are also part of the hub with “Magandang Buhay: The Podcast,” which features audio versions of the morning talk show’s episodes.

Feng shui master Hanz Cua, meanwhile, continues to give daily guides through the “KapalarHanz” podcast.

News programs are also in the lineup: “ABS-CBN News Flash,” “ANC Podcast,” and “ANC Market Edge.”

“The ABS-CBN Hub on Spotify enables users to have greater access to quality audio content as more Filipinos continue to turn to podcasts for entertainment and information,” ABS-CBN head of digital Jamie Lopez said.

Spotify’s Carl Zuzarte, head of studios in Southeast Asia, meanwhile, said the ABS-CBN Hub “will help Filipinos have greater access to what they want to hear and what is meaningful to their lives and community.”

“We are also thrilled to give Filipino creators a platform to empower their work and connect with their fans on a local and global stage,” he said.