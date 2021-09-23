Jolo Revilla to run for congress in 2022 elections

MANILA -- Actor-turned-politician Jolo Revilla has announced his candidacy for the congressional seat of the 1st district of Cavite.

He made the announcement as he took oath under Lakas-CMD political party in Cavite. Revilla is now on his third and last term as Cavite's vice governor.

Photos from the oath-taking were shared by Revilla on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Marami pong salamat sa Lakas-CMD sa inyong pagtitiwala upang maging pambato ng ating partido bilang kongresista ng Unang Distrito ng Cavite. Makaaasa po kayo na ipagpapatuloy natin ang paglilingkod sa ating mga kadistrito tungo sa kaunlaran at progresong dama at pinakikinabangan ng lahat. Tuloy ang laban sa pagbabago!" Revilla wrote.

Revilla is the son of Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. and Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado. He is the grandson of the late senator and actor Ramon Revilla Sr.

In Philippine political history, Jolo holds the record as the youngest vice governor elected into office. He was only 25 when he first took an oath as Cavite vice governor in 2013.

He was last seen in ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," where he portrayed the character of PSG Commander Harold Casilag.