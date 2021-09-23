BGYO trends with all-Filipino track ‘Kulay’

BGYO members Mikki, Gelo, JL, Akira, and Nate are seen in a recording session in the Miss Universe Philippines national costume music video, which features the group’s original track ‘Kulay.’ YouTube: Empire.ph

MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO debuted on Thursday its new track, “Kulay,” which is also its first all-Filipino song since the act was launched in January.

“Kulay” is the official national costume song of the ongoing Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

It was heard for the first time through the music video of the national costume show released on Thursday. The video also showed glimpses BGYO’s recording session.

“Kulay” will be available to stream across major platforms on October 1, according to Star Music.

The upbeat track, about being consumed by attraction to someone, was co-written by Kikx Salazar and Nhiko Victor.

“Kulay’s” debut was met with feverish excitement by ACEs, or fans of BGYO, who made its release a top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines on Thursday.

While BGYO has prominently included Filipino lyrics in its four previous original tracks, “Kulay” is the group’s first song to feature all-Filipino words.

BGYO’s part in the Miss Universe Philippines event leads up to the group’s joint concert with its sibling act, BINI, on November 6 and 7.

Both acts, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, are also finishing recording their respective full-length albums.

