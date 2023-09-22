BTS' Suga. Photo from BTS' Facebook page

BTS' Suga is set to begin his mandatory military service on Friday, making him the third member of the K-pop sensation to join his country's armed forces.

"It's about time. I'll be back after faithfully finishing my service," the 30-year-old rapper and producer wrote in Korean on fan community platform WeVerse.

"Be careful of the cold autumn weather. Stay healthy and see you all in 2025!" he told fans.

But unlike his bandmates Jin and J-Hope, Suga was deemed unfit for regular combat duty and will serve as a social service agent, news agency Yonhap reported.

All South Korean able-bodied young men under the age of 30 must perform around two years of military service, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea. Those with health issues, however, are allowed to take on alternative services.

The reason for Suga's assignment to an alternative service was not disclosed but it is believed to be related to a surgery he had in 2020, according to Yonhap.

Big Hit Music, Suga's management company, earlier asked fans "to refrain from visiting" the rapper's workplace "during the period of his service."

Last Wednesday, K-pop giant Hybe announced that all seven members of BTS have renewed their exclusive contracts with Big Hit Music.

The septet, whose members are focusing on their solo careers and military service, plan to reconvene as a group in 2025.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO