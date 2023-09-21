Suzy, Yang Se-jong's 'Doona' premieres October on Netflix

Still from the teaser of the upcoming South Korean romance series 'Doona,' starring Yang Se-jong and Suzy. Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

Mark your calendars, K-drama fans!

The South Korean romance series "Doona," starring Suzy and Yang Se-jong, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 20, the streamer announced Thursday.

"Doona" tells the story of a college student Lee Won-jun (Yang) and former K-pop idol Lee Doona (Suzy), who meet and fall in love while living in a share house, according to Netflix.

The series will be directed by Lee Jung-hyo, who also helmed the hit drama "Crash Landing On You."

Netflix also unveiled a teaser for the series, which opens with Won-jun being mesmerized as he looks at Doona basking in the sunlight.

The minute-long video continues to present the pair's interactions and budding romance, concluding with a scene showing Won-jun and Doona inside a tunnel and apparently leaning closer towards each other for a kiss.

Apart from the teaser, Netflix also dropped character posters for the series.

Suzy debuted as a member of the K-pop group Miss A, which was active from 2010 to 2017. She also went into acting, starring in numerous dramas such as "Dream High," "While You Were Sleeping," and "Start-Up," among others.

Yang, meanwhile, rose to popularity for his lead role in the 2017 series "Temperature of Love," which won for him the Best New Actor prize at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



