How ‘Friday group’ paved way for ‘Hoy Love You’ Season 3

The cast of 'Hoy Love You' during a media conference on Sept. 21, 2022. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – No one from the cast of iWant romcom series “Hoy Love You” expected that they will be given more seasons after the first run. But, they pinned their hopes through prayers.

The first season of the series gave birth to the “Friday Group” – composed of ABS-CBN Executive Linggit Tan and the cast of the show led by Joross Gamboa, Roxanne Guinoo, Carmi Martin and Dominic Ochoa.

The group convenes every Friday to strengthen their faith in God and not necessarily as a preparation for possible next seasons.

“Meron kasi kaming every Friday na prayer (group) na binuo ni Tita LT (Linggit Tan). Lagi lang kami nape-pray kahit wala pang sinasabing season 3 or anything,” Gamboa said during a media conference Wednesday.

But their prayers worked in their favor as the show was granted Season 2 in 2021 and now, an upcoming third installment beginning September 30 on iWant app.

“It just so happen na dahil siguro sa pagdadasal namin…dahil na-strengthen yung faith, talaga namang lahat ng troubles and problema, dininig, naayos. Right timing talaga lahat,” Guinoo added.

Earlier this month, iWantTFC announced the new season of “Hoy Love You” with a teaser, showing glimpses of the married life of Jules (Gamboa) and Marge (Guinoo).

After being enemies-turned-lovers in the first season, exchanging “I do’s” in the second season, the two are now set to welcome their first child.

In the third season, director Theodore Boborol said that its key premises are love and sacrifice, especially now that the two main characters are going to become parents.

“Pag nalaman nila yung kwento ni Jules dito as a father, yung journey ng pregnancy ni Marge, mate-test yung faith, yung love. Kung willing ba siya mag-sacrifice,” Boborol said.

He also made sure to incorporate the core values of Filipinos that seem to be missing in today’s generation.

“Sa nangyayari ngayon sa ating kapaligiran, kailangan nating bumalik sa mga core values na nawawala. Ang daming bad na nangyayari sa mundo. Nagpapasaya kami pero binabalik namin yung core values na kailangang-kailangan ngayon,” the director said.

Guinoo echoed the same sentiments, saying that it is a good reminder for the audience to show discipline, affection, and value for time.

Joining Gamboa, Guinoo, Martin, and Ochoa are Pepe Herrera, TJ Valderrama, Yamyam Gucong, Keanna Reeves, Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC